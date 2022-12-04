Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Toast And Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Ceremony- Check Viral Photos And Videos

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya look no less than a dream at their pre-wedding festivities with grand entries, toast and dance – See viral photos and videos!



Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Wedding Festivities: Hansika Motwani and her businessman fiance Sohale Khaturiya’s wedding preparations are going in full swing. The couple has been enjoying festivities with their loved ones at Mundotta Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The internet went crazy over a video of the soon-to-be bride and groom from a pre-wedding celebration that has emerged after Mehendi and Sufi night. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya made a grand entry in a vintage car. While the actor looked mesmerising in a white gown, the groom-to-be made the gentlemanly choice to wear a white suit.

Hansika turned unconventional bride-to-be in matching white sneakers and uber-cool sunglasses with her elegant white gown. In yet another video, the duo also grooved to Hrithik Roshan’s song ‘Tu Meri,’ from the film Bang Bang. Hansika and Sohael had champagne in a classic way and the internet called them a power couple.

The video garnered immense love from their fans as they drop congratulatory messages. Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya’s fans also lauded their power-packed dance performance.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya made jaws drop in yet another video. While Hansika looked ethereal in a pink ethnic outfit, Sohael looked dapper in a blue shimmery traditional wear. The two held hands as they entered the venue surrounded by loved ones.

Hansika Motwani is all set to exchange wedding vows with Sohael Khaturiya on Sunday, December 4. The couple’s wedding festivities kickstarted on Thursday in Rajasthan.



