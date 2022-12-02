Hansika-Sohael Mehendi Pics And Videos: Bride in Red And Groom in Peach Shed Happy Tears

Hansika Motwani is getting married to her longtime beau Sohael Khaturiya at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4. The couple celebrated their Mehendi function on Thursday evening. Check out the inside pics and videos here.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Mehendi Pics And Videos: Bride in Red And Groom in Peach Shed Happy Tears – Watch

Hansika Motwani’s Mehendi Video: Actor Hansika Motwani is getting married to her longtime beau and best friend Sohael Khaturiya in a few days. The couple celebrated their Mehendi ceremony on Thursday evening at the grand Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. A few pictures and videos from the cozy Mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media now. While Hansika looks simple and pretty as the bride-to-be in a red suit, Sohael is seen dressed in a peach Chikankari kurta. Both Hansika and Sohael flaunt their beautiful Mehendi in a video from their pre-wedding festivities on social media.

For the occasion, Hansika is seen dressed in a bright red and orange printed and embroidered suit with her hair tied in a loose low ponytail. She wears silver jewellery to jazz up her traditional look and also puts on a tiny bindi.

CHECK HANSIKA MOTWANI’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM HER MEHENDI CEREMONY:

Hansika will be tying the knot with Sohael on December 4 at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jaipur have already begun. The families will have a Sufi Night, followed by an elaborate Sangeet function today. They will organise a casino-themed after-party on the wedding night and a polo match the next day. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hansika’s wedding!



