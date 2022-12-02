Hansika-Sohael Mehendi Pics And Videos: Bride in Red And Groom in Peach Shed Happy Tears

Hansika Motwani is getting married to her longtime beau Sohael Khaturiya at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4. The couple celebrated their Mehendi function on Thursday evening. Check out the inside pics and videos here.
Hansika Motwani’s Mehendi Video: Actor Hansika Motwani is getting married to her longtime beau and best friend Sohael Khaturiya in a few days. The couple celebrated their Mehendi ceremony on Thursday evening at the grand Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. A few pictures and videos from the cozy Mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media now. While Hansika looks simple and pretty as the bride-to-be in a red suit, Sohael is seen dressed in a peach Chikankari kurta. Both Hansika and Sohael flaunt their beautiful Mehendi in a video from their pre-wedding festivities on social media.
For the occasion, Hansika is seen dressed in a bright red and orange printed and embroidered suit with her hair tied in a loose low ponytail. She wears silver jewellery to jazz up her traditional look and also puts on a tiny bindi.
CHECK HANSIKA MOTWANI’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM HER MEHENDI CEREMONY:
Hansika will be tying the knot with Sohael on December 4 at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jaipur have already begun. The families will have a Sufi Night, followed by an elaborate Sangeet function today. They will organise a casino-themed after-party on the wedding night and a polo match the next day. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hansika’s wedding!