Happiest Health Acquires the B2B Corporate Wellness Business of The Fuller Life to Expand their Offerings Under the HappiZest Brand

Happiest Health announced the appointment of Arvind Krishnan to lead its Wellness Division as its President & CEO. This comes along with Happiest Health acquiring The Fuller Life to expand its corporate wellness offerings. This business will be available to customers under the HappiZest brand name. This acquisition will help Happiest Health strengthen its offerings in the corporate well-being sector and expand its reach in the ever-growing wellness industry.

Arvind is an IIM Calcutta alumnus and an engineering graduate from Mumbai and has over 25 years of experience. His professional journey includes pivotal roles in companies as diverse as indya.com, Kale Consultants, and Amitabh Bachchan Corporation.

Speaking about the acquisition Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman of Happiest Health, said, “We are excited to have Arvind and his team join the Happiest Health family. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Happiest Health as it extends its reach in the health and wellness industry. We admire their commitment to holistic wellness, which aligns with our vision of offering accessible and comprehensive health and wellness knowledge and solutions.”

Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, Wellness Division, Happiest Health, said,“We are delighted that our corporate wellness services are now combined with Happiest Health’s offerings and delivered under the brand name of HappiZest. We look forward to building a wellness business that is of value to individuals and companies across the country.”

Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman, Happiest Health

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ashok Soota, Chairman of Happiest Health said, “The vision of Happiest Health is to provide comprehensive support for physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being. The focus will remain on holistic wellness, with an aim to empower individuals and corporate employees to lead healthier, happier lives by nurturing every aspect of their well-being.”

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health’s focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is: “Better Knowledge. Better Health.” and convey its benefits to all.