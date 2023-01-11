Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sachin Tendulkar Expresses His Best Wishes As India Head Coach Turns 49
Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, celebrates his Birthday on Wednesday, January 11. Tendulkar and the BCCI express their best wishes to India’s head coach as he turns 49.
Rahul Dravid’s Birthday: ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ aka Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday today. Former Indian cricketer and India head coach Rahul Dravid turns 49 on January 11. Dravid is known for his immaculate defence and patience at the crease, scored 24,208 runs in 509 international games across all formats. Many members of the cricketing fraternity and fans wished Dravid a happy birthday. Sachin Tendulkar also wished “Jammy” with a vintage photo of the famed Indian tandem. Watch Video
Written By: Piyush Kumar
Published Date: January 11, 2023 1:13 PM IST
