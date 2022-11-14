Happy Childrens Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Here is the list of some best wishes, WhatsApp statuses and messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones (Source: Freepik)

India celebrates Children’s Day also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ every year on November 14 with much fun and frolic. On this day, India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born. The day is a tribute to him who was fondly called Chacha Nehru because of his fondness towards kids. It is that time of the year when we walk down memory lane and celebrate the presence of these little stars who make our lives beautiful.

Here is the list of some best wishes, WhatsApp statuses and messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

One hour with a child will teach you a lifetime worth of joy and innocence. Happy Children’s Day!

May the innocence that they hold, stay forever in their pure heart and bring the best out of each and every one of them. Happy Children’s Day.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King

Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives



From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason. Happy Children Day!

Never stop crying, playing, or laughing; it’s just a part of your childhood that you’ll never forget. Happy Children’s Day!

Every child is special and unique. Let’s make their childhood memorable by ensuring them a better life. Happy Children’s Day!

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy Children’s Day!



