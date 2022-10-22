Happy Dhanteras 2022 Best Wishes Greetings Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On October 22

Happy Dhanteras 2022: The festivities have begun! The five day long festival, Diwali begins with Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatryodashi. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi for good health, wealth and prosperity. The word ‘Dhanteras’, as the word ‘Dhan’ literally means wealth and ‘Tera’ comes from 13th. People begin decorating their homes from today and purchase utensils, gold, silver, home appliances, or invest in properties as it is believed to be auspicious to do so on Dhanteras.Also Read – Happy Dhanteras 2022: Whatsapp And Facebook Wishes, Greetings, Status And Messages to Share With Your Dear Ones

For those who are celebrating Dhanteras this year, here are some Dhanteras Whatsapp and Facebook wishes, greetings, and messages to send to your dear ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes and Greetings

May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower their blessing over your business, house, life and you! Shubh Dhanteras! I hope the festival of Dhanteras brightens your heart and home with happiness and fills it with sparkles of success. Warm wishes to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras. May the shimmering diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras. May the Goddess of health and wealth shower you with their choicest blessings. Happy Dhanteras. Wishing you a bright future on this auspicious day, and always. Shubh Dhanteras! May Dhanteras bring new dreams, fresh hopes, and diverse perspectives and fill your life with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family! All the sparkle of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family! Good health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras. May this year Dhanteras celebrations endow you with prosperity and happiness comes at your doorsteps!

