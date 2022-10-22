Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalHappy Dhanteras 2022 Best Wishes Greetings Quotes To Send To Your Loved...
National

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Best Wishes Greetings Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On October 22

admin
By admin
0
136



Happy Dhanteras 2022: The festivities have begun! The five day long festival, Diwali begins with Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatryodashi. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi for good health, wealth and prosperity. The word ‘Dhanteras’, as the word ‘Dhan’ literally means wealth and ‘Tera’ comes from 13th. People begin decorating their homes from today and purchase utensils, gold, silver, home appliances, or invest in properties as it is believed to be auspicious to do so on Dhanteras.Also Read – Happy Dhanteras 2022: Whatsapp And Facebook Wishes, Greetings, Status And Messages to Share With Your Dear Ones

For those who are celebrating Dhanteras this year, here are some Dhanteras Whatsapp and Facebook wishes, greetings, and messages to send to your dear ones. Also Read – This US City Announces Public School Holiday On Diwali From Next Year

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes and Greetings

  1. May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!
  2. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower their blessing over your business, house, life and you! Shubh Dhanteras!
  3. I hope the festival of Dhanteras brightens your heart and home with happiness and fills it with sparkles of success. Warm wishes to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras.
  4. May the shimmering diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.
  5. May the Goddess of health and wealth shower you with their choicest blessings. Happy Dhanteras.
  6. Wishing you a bright future on this auspicious day, and always. Shubh Dhanteras!
  7. May Dhanteras bring new dreams, fresh hopes, and diverse perspectives and fill your life with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!
  8. All the sparkle of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!
  9. Good health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras.
  10. May this year Dhanteras celebrations endow you with prosperity and happiness comes at your doorsteps!

Also Read – Esha Gupta Brightens up Diwali Season in Rs 94,800 Red Printed Lehenga With Sexy Plunging Neckline – Hot Pics





Source link

Previous articleAries Must Respect Elders, Gemini Should Spend Time With Their Family
Next articleBreaking News LIVE: Rishi Sunak Reaches 100-Nomination Threshold To Enter Tory Leadership Race
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677