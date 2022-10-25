Happy Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes Quotes Messages Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Govardhan Puja 2022: Diwali celebrations are not yet over. Govardhan Puja, which falls on the fourth day, is celebrated in India a day after Lakshmi Pujan. It is also known as Vishwakarma Day. The Govardhan Puja or Annakut festival falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated by Hindus across India and abroad to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat. Govardhan Puja celebrates the day Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Mathura from the wrath of Lord Indra. According to Hindu Scriptures, Lord Krishna, raised the Govardhan Parvat with his finger and saved the Gokul residents from heavy rain and flood.Also Read – Air Pollution Latest Update: Delhi Govt To Deploy 150 Anti-Smog Guns At 40 Spots | Read Full Plan Here

This year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on 26th October 2022. To celebrate this auspicious occassion, Here are few wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with your friends and family.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Protection from Indra’s wrath, love from Krishna’s heart and strength, peace, and light from the universe. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Govardhan Puja!” I wish for you to have happiness and prosperity on this Govardhan Puja. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hay Nath Narayan Vasudeva. Happy Govardhan Puja 2022. A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja. Blessings! Love, laughter, fun and a lot of devotion your way. I wish for you and your family to stay blessed. Happy Govardhan Puja to you! On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day. With Diwali coming to an end, Govardhan Puja is set to be celebrated. May you be blessed with this special day. Happy Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is a holy day filled with faith & prayers. May this day bring into your life all the things that are dear to you. On the beautiful & holy occasion of Govardhan Puja, we desire you a very happy and prosperous day fill up with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hay Nath Narayan Vasudeva. Happy Govardhan Puja 2022.

