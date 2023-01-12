Home

Happy Lohri 2023 Special Dishes: Beyond Makki Di Roti And Sarso Ka Saag, 5 Delectable Food Items to Enjoy With Family

Lohri 2023 Special: People enjoy revdi, moongfali, popcorn, and gajak while taking part in the Lohri festivities by the bonfire. Check out other food items to enjoy with your loved ones on the festival of harvest:

Lohri 2023 Special: Beyond Makki Di Roti And Sarso Ka Saag, 5 Delectable Food Items to Enjoy With Family

Lohri 2023 Special Dishes: Lohri symbolises the start of the harvest and the holiday season. The day is observed primarily in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana and occurs a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival of harvest signifies the conclusion of the winter solstice and the harvest of the rabi crops. During the occasion, food made of jaggery, sesame seeds, puffed rice, and peanuts is devoured. Lohri’s vast menu consists of only warm and fulfilling foods including Peanut Chikki, Gajak, Rewari, and Laddoo. Makki di roti and Sarson da saag are beloved dishes in several parts of the country, especially Punjab. Since mustard leaves grow in large quantities in the winter, they create a delicious and healthful lunch when combined with a crisp makki ki roti.

5 Special Punjabi Food for Lohri 2023 to Enjoy with Family and Friends

Gud Halwa: This delectable dessert is incredibly nourishing and healthy. A lot of crunchy nuts, semolina, and jaggery are often used in gud halwa preparation. The halwa adds the perfect finishing touch to your dinner and is utterly tempting. Pinni: During the winter months, pinni is one of the most popular desserts and snacks. It is the star dish of Lohri and is traditionally prepared using wheat flour, ghee, almonds, and sugar. It is rich in nutrition. Gajar Ka Halwa: The popular wintertime dessert is made with red carrots and milk, enhanced with lots of ghee and butter, and grated with khoya, chopped nuts, and almonds. The mouthwatering Gajar ka Halwa is prepared for the Lohri celebration. Pindi Channa: Usually at the top of people’s lists of all-time favourite Lohri dishes is this classic Punjabi dish. Chickpeas are cooked to perfection after being boiled and then seasoned. Then either rice or kulchas are given with these. Phirni: This rice-based treat is simple to make and is frequently served on Lohri. There are several ways to prepare phirni, and seasonal fruits and nuts can be included in its preparation.

