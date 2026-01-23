SEATTLE

Jan. 23, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — happyactually, a wellbeing technology company focused on empowering life-conscious individuals through evidence-based, holistic insights, today officially announced the appointment of Dr. Andia Shahzadi as Chief Medical Officer and Founding Member. Dr. Shahzadi brings a deep clinical perspective to happyactually’s mission, grounded in years of working closely with patients and families during moments of profound vulnerability. Her experience informs the company’s commitment to building wellbeing tools that are not only scientifically informed, but also deeply human. “Through my clinical work, I’ve seen firsthand how a person’s internal landscape, their emotional resilience, sense of meaning, and self-awareness, shapes health outcomes,” said Dr. Shahzadi. “Happiness is not abstract. It has patterns, determinants, and moments of awareness that can be measured, strengthened, and supported with the right tools and practices.” As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shahzadi will guide happyactually’s clinical integrity, ethical standards, and alignment with health and wellbeing best practices. She will play a central role in ensuring that the platform’s insights respect the complexity of human health while empowering users with agency and understanding. “What drew me to happyactually is its focus on helping people understand where they are in their wellbeing journey,” Dr. Shahzadi added. “With awareness comes choice, and with choice comes the possibility of a more grounded, meaningful, and fulfilling life.” Dr. Shahzadi joins a multidisciplinary founding team spanning technology, research, medicine, and product development. Together, the team is building a platform designed to help individuals across life stages make sense of their wellbeing and take actionable steps toward thriving. “Our platform must honor both science and lived experience,” said Miriam Schwarz, Founder and CEO of happyactually. “Dr. Shahzadi brings a rare depth of clinical insight and compassion that strengthens everything we are building.” Media Contact: Dr. Maren Wright VossScientific Advisor and Chief Happiness Officer206-800-8007 SOURCE happyactually LLC