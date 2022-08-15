‘Har Ghar Tiranga Mass Movement in Karnataka’: Minister Ashwath Narayan

On India’s 76th Independence Day, Karnataka has turned the tricolour in every home ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign into a “mass movement” as events – large and small – were held across the state, the latest being in Mysuru with over 35,000 students in attendance.

L to R: Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, KGF superstar Yash, and Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood at the event

Besides this, the BJP’s state unit had announced a target of ensuring that the national flag is hoisted on a minimum of 75 lakh houses as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ programme in Karnataka, which goes to assembly polls next year.

“The 75th year of Independence is a proud moment for every Indian and everybody has been encouraged to hoist the national flag at their home on August 15 under the Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” senior BJP Leader and Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., who attended the event in Mysuru along with Chief Minister BS Bommai, said.

Wishing people on Independence Day, he added that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign in the state has been taken up as a “mass movement“, involving every section of society. “The Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is an occasion involving each and every citizen of India,” the Minister said.

Organised by the University of Mysore as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th year of Independence, the event – Youth Festival – on Thursday also saw the participation of KGF superstar Yash. According to the varsity, more than 35,000 students, from various institutions, participated in the festival, that had several cultural programmes marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During the event, Chief Minister Bommai said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign across the state is going well, as more than one crore flags have been distributed at every gram panchayat limit, and promised that his government will keep on working for the all-round development of the state and its people.

Besides the rallies that were held by the BJP across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, as part of the campaign, Minister Narayan, to recognise the contribution of the Information Technology sector in placing the state on the global map, had also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ programme from the city’s oldest IT Park — International Tech Park Limited (ITPL) that houses more than 90 companies and Global Capability Centres.

“I was very happy to start the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with IT companies at the ITPL, Whitefield, Bengaluru, which is one of the tech hubs in the city. I sincerely thank all the tech companies and communities for their contributions and support in placing Karnataka on the global map,” Minister Narayan said.

To mark the occasion tech firms from across sectors – IT, ITes, AVGC and Fintech – had participated in the launch of the campaign.

The nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ is a campaign under the aegis of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav‘ to encourage people to bring the tri-colour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.