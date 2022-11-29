HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Top Picks | HAR vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Prob able Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between HAR vs MUM. Also Check Haryana Steelers Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: All You Need To Know

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Manpreet Singh’s side are currently placed 10th on the League table with 41 points. After a win against Patna Pirates in the last game, the Steelers will be keen on picking up another positive result against U Mumba, who are placed seventh in the League. Steelers raider Meetu said that the team is high on confidence at the moment and will aim for excellence in the next match.

“We are really confident going into the match against U Mumba. All the players contributed to our win in the last game and I am sure that if we execute our strategies well, we can pick up a good result against U Mumba as well. Coach Manpreet has given us specific tasks and we will make sure that we do our jobs properly on the mat,” said Meetu. Mumba raider Ashish has notched up 103 points in 17 matches so far and Meetu stated how the team have plans to stop the opposition raider from hitting the mat running against the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Prob able Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between HAR vs MUM. Also Check Haryana Steelers Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 29.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad



HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team

DEF: Rinku, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Jaideep Kuldeep

ALL: Jai Bhagwan

RAI: Guman Singh, Manjeet

HAR vs MUM Probable Starting 7

Haryana Steelers

1.Mohit, 2. Jaideep Kuldeep, 3. Nitin Rawal, 4. Amirhossein Bastami, 5. Meetu Mehender, 6. Manjeet, 7. Rakesh Narwal

U Mumba

1.Harendra Kumar, 2. Rinku HC, 3. Mohit Khaler, 4. Rahul Sethpal, 5. Jai Bhagwan, 6. Ashish, 7. Guman Singh.

HAR vs MUM Squads

Haryana Steelers: Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Meetu Mehender, Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal, Sunny Sherawat, K Prapanjan, Joginder Narwal(C), Vinay, Monu Hooda, Harsh Kumar, Manish Gulia, Md Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Sushil Om, Lovepreet Singh, Ankit-I, Naveen Satnarain

U Mumba: Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Vishal Mane, Kiran Laxman Magar, Surinder Singh(C), Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Shivam Anil, Gholamabbas Korouki, Sachin Jagbir, Rupesh, Pranay Vinay Rane, Viraj Landge, Satywan, Prince-I, Kamlesh



