Harbhajan Singh Imitating MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot With Golf Stick Goes VIRAL

To make things a little difficult for him, Harbhajan did it with a golf stick.

Dubai: MS Dhoni may have called it a day from international cricket, but his stocks have not dipped a bit. He still remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Not just for his captaincy, but he is loved for the person he is. He is respected across the globe. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently showed his love for Dhoni by trying to imitate the ex-India captain’s signature helicopter shot. To make things a little difficult for him, Harbhajan did it with a golf stick. Harbhajan tried his hand at the unique and powerful stroke while his trip to Dubai.

Here is the video that is now winning hearts:



