CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI

Feb. 3, 2026

31

Total adjusted profit[1] is expected to range between US$91 million (equivalent to approximately HK$708 million) and US$98 million (equivalent to approximately HK$763 million).

Continued growth of recurring revenue stream of the Company, such as the platform-based research collaboration with AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squib b.

Accelerated expansion of global partner network, as the revenue generated from out-licensing and collaboration of innovative products has transformed into recurring revenue stream of the Company, such as the licensing collaboration with Otsuka, the licensing collaboration with Windward Bio.

Rapid business growth of Nona Biosciences, such as the revenue generated from both technology license and platform-based service, as well as the milestone inflow from existing collaborations, such as the research and technology license collaboration with Pfizer.

[1] Adjusted items of total profit are ESOP-related expenses.