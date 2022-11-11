Friday, November 11, 2022
Hardik Pandya After India T20 World Cup Exit

India’s next assignment will be the limited overs tour of New Zealand where Hardik will lead the side in the three match T20I series, starting in Wellington on November 18.



Published: November 11, 2022 8:56 AM IST


By IANS

| Edited by Sunny Daud



'Devastated, Gutted, Hurt': Hardik Pandya After India's T20 World Cup Exit
‘Devastated, Gutted, Hurt’: Hardik Pandya After India’s T20 World Cup Exit

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday said that he is “Devastated, gutted, hurt” after India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.

Hardik played a sensational knock (63 off 33) to propel India to a decent 168/6 in 20 overs England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase look like a walk in the park, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

“Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,” the star all-rounder said in a tweet.

“To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting,” he added.

India’s next assignment will be the limited overs tour of New Zealand where Hardik will lead the side in the three match T20I series, starting in Wellington on November 18.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 8:56 AM IST





