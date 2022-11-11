Hardik Pandya Should be Made Captain of Team India in T20Is Instead of Rohit Sharma. Here’s Why

India T20I Captain: Rohit is 35 and at the fag end of his career, whereas Hardik is 29 and has a long career ahead. This is one major reason why Hardik should be given the cap.

Adelaide: India crashed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in the most embarrassing manner after a 10-wicket loss against England at the Adelaide Oval in the semi-final. Following the humiliating loss, fans want captain Rohit Sharma to be axed and want Hardik Pandya to take over. We will have to wait and see if that happens or not. But, why is Hardik the right choice as the captain…

Why Hardik Over Rohit?

Age on Hardik’s Side: Rohit is 35 and at the fag end of his career, whereas Hardik is 29 and has a long career ahead. This is one major reason why Hardik should be given the cap.

Hardik, A Proven Leader: Not many gave Gujarat Titans a chance to win the IPL – but they did and stunned one and all. Hardik led the side supremely well. This means Hardik is a proven customer. Hardik backed players who others may have overlooked and they delivered. One of them is Matthew Wade.

The Allrounder Advantage: Being a seam-bowling all-rounder also gives him a unique advantage as he can think from both a batter and bowler’s perspective.

“Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hard work for months on end,” the star all-rounder said in a tweet after India’s loss.

“To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting,” he added.

India’s next assignment will be the limited overs tour of New Zealand where Hardik will lead the side in the three-match T20I series, starting in Wellington on November 18.



