Sunday, October 23, 2022
Hardik Pandya Steals The Show In Middle Overs As Pakistan Finish On 159/8

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya proved his might yet again in the middle order during the 1st innings as the all rounder picked up 3 wickets in four overs which helped the team to restrict Pakistan on 159/8 after 20 overs. The 29-year-old picked up Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz and Haider Ali cheaply and gave 30 runs in his spell.Also Read – MS Dhoni Back as Captain – Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game | VIRAL TWEETS

This isn’t the first time where Pandya has performed exceptionally well with the ball. Even in the Asia Cup 2022, he picked up 3/25 in the first match to keep the arch-rivals restricted. There have been questions in the past on his bowling but these performances have answered each one of his critics who questioned his bowling. Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli-Pandya Keep India Afloat In Chase

Also Read – Axar Patel’s Controversial Runout at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 World Cup Game; Watch VIRAL Video

It was an innings where momentum oscillated between the two teams constantly. If India were good in the start thanks to Arshdeep’s new-ball burst, then Pakistan made a fightback with a 76-run partnership between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) for the third wicket. India fought back in the end with a flurry of wickets to keep Pakistan a run below 160.

Pandya’s return brought more cheer for India when he had Shadab Khan and Haider Ali holing out to the outfield within five balls. Mohammad Nawaz thrived on width from Pandya, smashing a brace of fours through the off-side.





Source link

