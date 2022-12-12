Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNationalHardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Likely To Get Promotion
National

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Likely To Get Promotion

By admin
0
48


The BCCI in its apex council meeting on December 21 is likely to announce the BCCI central contract list for the 2022-23 season.

BCCI central contract list, Indian cricket, highest paid Indian cricketers, BCCI, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Cricket newsm BCCI news,
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its Apex Council meeting on December 21 is set to finalise the central contract list for 2022-23 season and if reports are to be believed, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are going to be removed.

Besides Ishant and Rahane, veteran Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is also likely to get the axe since he was specifically told by by the management at the start of the year that he won’t be considered for India again.

Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, who were in Grace C in the previous list, are set to get a promotion after a string of consistent performances in the ongoing year. All-round Hardik Pandya, who is currently in Grace C, is also likely to get an upliftment.

“Surya was in Group C but his performance in the last one year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI.

An A+ contracts offers Rs 7 crore, Group A Rs 5 crore, Group B Rs 3 crore and Rs Group C offers Rs 1 to the cricketers. There are multiple metrics used by the BCCI in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system.

A+ and A are two categories where the players are either all-format regulars or at least certainty in Tests along with one of the two white-ball formats. To be in Group B, a cricketer has to play at least two formats while group C is primarily for single-format players.

Also, one needs to play a specific number of international games (per format) to for inclusion in the list. The promotion however is performance-based and ICC ranking is also taken into considering.

Gill, who is now a two-format regular (Tests and ODIs) can expect a promotion from Group C to B. Someone like Ishan Kishan, who has played considerable number of international games across two formats in 2022, is likely to enter the list.

Pandya, who has now led the national team in two T20I away series, might be included in Group B after a string of consistent shows. He was demoted to Group C last year after missing a major part of last season due to a back injury.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 4:42 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleRBI Relaxes Guidelines, Gives 3 More Days to Clear Dues After Deadline
Next articleNBA: LeBron, Lakers hold off Pistons to snap 3-game skid
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
48
Previous articleRBI Relaxes Guidelines, Gives 3 More Days to Clear Dues After Deadline
Next articleNBA: LeBron, Lakers hold off Pistons to snap 3-game skid
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677