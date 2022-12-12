Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Likely To Get Promotion

The BCCI in its apex council meeting on December 21 is likely to announce the BCCI central contract list for the 2022-23 season.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its Apex Council meeting on December 21 is set to finalise the central contract list for 2022-23 season and if reports are to be believed, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are going to be removed.

Besides Ishant and Rahane, veteran Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is also likely to get the axe since he was specifically told by by the management at the start of the year that he won’t be considered for India again.

Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, who were in Grace C in the previous list, are set to get a promotion after a string of consistent performances in the ongoing year. All-round Hardik Pandya, who is currently in Grace C, is also likely to get an upliftment.

“Surya was in Group C but his performance in the last one year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI.

An A+ contracts offers Rs 7 crore, Group A Rs 5 crore, Group B Rs 3 crore and Rs Group C offers Rs 1 to the cricketers. There are multiple metrics used by the BCCI in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system.

A+ and A are two categories where the players are either all-format regulars or at least certainty in Tests along with one of the two white-ball formats. To be in Group B, a cricketer has to play at least two formats while group C is primarily for single-format players.

Also, one needs to play a specific number of international games (per format) to for inclusion in the list. The promotion however is performance-based and ICC ranking is also taken into considering.

Gill, who is now a two-format regular (Tests and ODIs) can expect a promotion from Group C to B. Someone like Ishan Kishan, who has played considerable number of international games across two formats in 2022, is likely to enter the list.

Pandya, who has now led the national team in two T20I away series, might be included in Group B after a string of consistent shows. He was demoted to Group C last year after missing a major part of last season due to a back injury.



