Hardik Pandya The Bowler Is A Huge Luxury For Men In Blue In White-Ball Cricket, Reckons Ex-India Star News

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar reckoned that Hardik Pandya’s bowling is a ‘huge luxury’ for India in white-ball cricket. The younger of the Pandya brothers, Hardik is currently leading India in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series is tied 1-1 with a game to go.

Bangar, who is currently the head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, heaped high praise for the all-rounder for the way he transformed himself into a better cricketer. “It is a huge luxury (on being asked whether Hardik th bowler is a huge luxury for India),” Bangar told in a Star Sports show.

“He has won matches so many times for India with his batting but there were question marks over his bowling. He is now coming quite close to the stumps, his balance has become good and the release has become better,” added the 50-year-old.

Following the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, Pandya took a break from cricket and reassess himself. He came back with a bang leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022 in their debut season.

Not only he impressed everyone with his leadership skills, but the 29-year-old showed major improvements in his bowling and batting, more precisely a better version of himself. Bangar elaborated Pandya is a more confident compared to what he was before.

“He is trying to do something different as well, trying to mix outswing and inswing, which shows how confident he is. He is coming close to the stumps and getting the ball to swing. I feel he is enjoying his bowling and because of that, you are seeing such results in his bowling,” he said.

In the ongoing series, although he is yet to get a wicket, but has bowled exceptionally well. His figures read 0/12 (3 overs) and 0/13 (2 overs) in the first and second T20Is respectively.



