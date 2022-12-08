BREAKING: Hardik Patel of BJP Trails Against AAP Candidate in Viramgam. BJP however is leading in more than 100 seats in the counting of the postal ballots…

Viramgam (Gujarat) Constituency Result 2022 LIVE: In news coming in from Viramgam Gujarat, BJP leader and face of the Patidar Andolan, Hardik Patel is trailing in the early counting of votes. These are however early trends based on the counting of postal ballots. Patel was trailing against the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amarsinh Tahkore. Congress Party has fielded Lakha Bharwad from the seat. The BJP on the other hand has taken a huge lead in early trends with its candidate taking lead on over 100 seats before 9 am.

More to follow…

BJP however is leading in more than 100 seats in the counting of the postal ballots…

