Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Haris Rauf BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli’s Iconic Straight Six at MCG During T20 World Cup

Admitting that he doubts anybody apart from Kohli would have hit those sixes, Rauf said hailed the hits as ‘class.’

Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli Six

Rawalpindi: A couple of weeks after the T20 World Cup in Australia, the hangover still remains – especially of the Virat Kohli masterclass against Pakistan at the iconic MCG. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf who was at the receiving end at the MCG has broken the silence on the sixes of the penultimate over by Kohli. Admitting that he doubts anybody apart from Kohli would have hit those sixes, Rauf said hailed the hits as ‘class.’

“I executed my plans against India, it was Virat Kohli’s sheer class that he hit those sixes against me. Had those sixes been hit by Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya, I would have been hurt. But since those were by Kohli, were all class,” Rauf said.

Here is the clip:

Needing 28 off 8 balls, India looked dead and buried. But Kohli believed that the impossible could be done. He hit the last two balls off the penultimate over of the match for consecutive sixes. That not only turned the tide of the game but also instilled belief in the Indian camp.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:00 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 11:01 PM IST





