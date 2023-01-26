Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Womens Premier League Revolution, Game Changer In Indian Cricket

Home

Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Women’s Premier League ‘Revolution’, ‘Game Changer’ In Indian Cricket

The Women’s Premier League is expected to start in March. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a ‘revolution’ and ‘game changer’ in the country after BCCI announced five successful bidders bidders on Wednesday.

“WPL is not just a game changer for women’s cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women’s game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL,” tweeted Harmanpreet.

The BCCI earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams for the inaugural WPL with Adani Sportsline shelling out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team.

IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights of the WPL to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.



