Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Womens Premier League Revolution, Game Changer In Indian Cricket
Adani Sportsline, IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Capri Global Holdings were the successful bidders.
New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a ‘revolution’ and ‘game changer’ in the country after BCCI announced five successful bidders bidders on Wednesday.
“WPL is not just a game changer for women’s cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women’s game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL,” tweeted Harmanpreet.
— Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 25, 2023
The BCCI earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams for the inaugural WPL with Adani Sportsline shelling out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team.
IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.
Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights of the WPL to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 7:32 AM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 7:37 AM IST
