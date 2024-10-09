Harnessing the Power of Ayurveda on World Mental Health Day

âStress, long working hours and the pressures of modern life are having a harmful impact on society today. According to WHO, over 264 million people suffer from depression and symptoms of stress and anxiety. As the world observes World Mental Health Day on 10th October, CGH Earth Experience Wellness believes it’s time to look at holistic and natural ways of alleviating these burdens and promote long- term wellbeing.

Yoga at Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is to prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace. The inability to strike a work-life balance is resulting in burn-out issues that can often lead to many allied diseases. Kalari Rasayana, located in the heart of the backwater area of the erstwhile Venad kingdom in Kerala offers curated programs that integrates ancient wisdom and modern lifestyles to combat the mental health issues.

Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth

Ayurveda, an ancient system of natural healing focusses on the balance between mind, body, soul. By identifying individual body constitutions, known as doshas, Ayurveda offers a customized program called Manashanti Chikitsa, meaning mental peace offers targeted treatments for stress management, lack of concentration, fatigue, headaches, and help in improving mental health. The treatment course for Manashanti Chikitsa follows the 3 stages, Poorvakarma-preparatory phase, Shodana – cleansing or eliminating phase and finally Samana which is the corrective and rejuvenation phase.

At Kalari Rasayana, the therapeutic treatments are supported by special internal herbal medicines grown organically withing the herbal gardens of the premises. Food is an intrinsic factor in balancing the bio-energies according to each individual’s body constitution and the balance of five elements. Yoga complements the Manashanthi treatment at the centre, with slow and steady aasanas that give absolute control of the mind and help to sharpen it. Meditation techniques are used to calm and relax both the mind and the body since both the mind and the body are closely tuned to each other. In addition, patients are encouraged to partake in many rich cultural and spiritual offerings including discourses, classical music and dance performances, Mantra chanting, candlelight meditation, Yoga discourses and Kalaripayattu demonstrations.

Dr. Firoz Varun, M. D (Ayu), Chief Medical Officer, at “Kalari Rasayana”; one of the two CGH Earth NABH accredited Ayurveda hospitals said: We are living in a time when stress is perceived as a necessary evil. The stress and strain of modern life takes a heavy toll on your physical and mental health. Built-up stress affects the quality of your life, and your body and mind eventually capitulate to stress-induced disorders. CGH Earth Ayurveda stands as a bastion of traditional healing, where the symbiotic interplay of Ayurvedic principles, expert Vaidya’s, and skilled therapists converges to provide a transformative and holistic healthcare experience.

With rising concerns about mental health at workplace, its essential to make self-care a priority. At Kalari Rasayana, we offer corporate wellness programs, to help manage mental health more effectively. As we observe Mental Health Day, CGH Earth Experience Wellnessencourages everyone to explore the benefits of holistic, non-invasive solutions alongside modern medicine to bring balance and calm into everyday life. To learn more about stress management programs and to book your stay at one of the centers, visit our website www.cghearthayurveda.com/kalari-rasayana

About CGH Earth Experience Wellness

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness – with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses ones overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group’s hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom. These centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth’s quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus and recalibrate the self.