Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector Of Pakistan Men Team

Home

Sports

Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector Of Pakistan Men’s Team

Rashid played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983 and last held this position in 2015-16. Most recently, he was the Convener of the Interim Selection Committee after having previously served in administrative and coaching roles with the age group and national sides.

Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector Of Pakistan Men’s Team

Lahore: Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid on Monday has been appointed as the new chair of the men’s National Selection Committee. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that other members of the panel led by Rashid will be announced in due course.

Rashid played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983 and last held this position in 2015-16. Most recently, he was the Convener of the Interim Selection Committee after having previously served in administrative and coaching roles with the age group and national sides.

“I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High-Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select the best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests,” said Rashid in an official statement.

Earlier, the PCB had appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the chairman of the men’s National Selection Committee for the New Zealand series at home, Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Rashid was selected as the convener, after Mohammed Waseem was removed following Najam Sethi-led committee taking charge of the PCB in December 2022.

“I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments,” said Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee.

Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand for five T20Is and as many ODIs from April 13 to May 7 at home. It will be followed by two Tests in Sri Lanka in July and three ODIs against Afghanistan in August. September will see them play in the 50-over Asia Cup, followed by ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

“One of the key aspects I will like to focus on during my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated,” added Rashid.

December and January 2024 will see Pakistan tour Australia for three Tests, before playing hosts to the West Indies for two Tests and three T20Is in February and March. In May 2024, Pakistan will be playing against the Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is) before going to the West Indies and the USA for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.



