Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNationalHarry & Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussexs Love Story Teaser Drops...
National

Harry & Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussexs Love Story Teaser Drops Amid Palace Racism Row

admin
By admin
0
57


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals, reports ‘Variety’.

Harry & Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Love Story Teaser Drops Amid Palace Racism Row
Harry & Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Love Story Teaser Drops Amid Palace Racism Row

Harry & Meghan Teaser: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals, reports ‘Variety’. After months of mystery, Netflix released a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series on Thursday. The project, directed by What Happened, Miss Simone? helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals. (‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’, incidentally, is a 2015 documentary on the life and music of legendary singer and activist Nina Simone.)

In the trailer, which shares an array of romantic photos of the couple but none with their two kids, Garbus is heard asking, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” to which Harry responds — in voiceover — “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors,” ‘Variety’ reports. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says. Markle, a former The Suits star, in an interview to camera, adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The 50-second trailer, according to ‘Variety’, which is set to dramatic music and features a flash of Markle and Harry looking at one point visibly emotional during an interview, doesn’t provide a release date for the series, which is merely described as “coming soon”. Royal watchers and the couple’s supporters will no doubt take note of the timing of the trailer release, which comes just one day after a member of Britain’s royal household, now identified as Lady Susan Hussey, resigned after making offensive remarks to a Black guest at Buckingham Palace during a private event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.

According to ‘Variety’, Ngozi Fulani, a British-born charity head, detailed on Twitter an uncomfortable exchange between herself and a “Lady SH”, revealing that the latter had repeatedly asked her where she “really came from”, to which Fulani kept repeating she was born in Britain. Hussey was Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 9:12 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Arabs cheer Morocco as it becomes last Arab team in World Cup
Next article
When And Where to Watch in India
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
57
Previous article
Arabs cheer Morocco as it becomes last Arab team in World Cup
Next article
When And Where to Watch in India
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677