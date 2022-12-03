Harsh Goenka Explains 6 Work-Life Lessons You Can Learn From Elon Musk. See Viral Tweet

The life lessons included learning from one’s mistakes, hiring problem solvers, and keep pushing to get better among others.

Harsh Goenka and Elon Musk

Trending News: Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and inspirational posts on his Twitter. The RPG Chairman recently shared a few lessons that everyone can learn from Elon Musk, the richest man in the world currently.

“Some lessons from Elon Musk,” Harsh Goenka tweeted. The industrialist’s post featured six work-life lessons to be learnt from Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is also the new owner of Twitter now. The life lessons included learning from one’s mistakes, hiring problem solvers, and keep pushing to get better among others.

The post has received over 760 likes and started a conversation in the comments section. “He does what his heart says and his brilliant mind also agrees with it. Elon carries with him the dash and the push! He decides. He speaks his mind, right or wrong,” a user wrote.

SEE THE POST HERE:

Some lessons from Elon Musk: 1. Learn from your mistakes

2. Keep asking for feedback

3. Keep pushing to get better

4. If you create a compelling mission for the organization to make a better world it will make your people work their best

3. Hire problem solvers

4. Always ask why — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 2, 2022

Another user commented, “He is a God-gifted, very brilliant man , very well respected in the USA and many countries of the world – like our Mukesh Ambani, such types of people are born to help mankind and make our lives more comfortable.”

