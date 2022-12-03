Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalHarsh Goenka Explains 6 Work-Life Lessons You Can Learn From Elon Musk....
National

Harsh Goenka Explains 6 Work-Life Lessons You Can Learn From Elon Musk. See Viral Tweet

admin
By admin
0
51


The life lessons included learning from one’s mistakes, hiring problem solvers, and keep pushing to get better among others.

Harsh Goenka and Elon Musk
Harsh Goenka and Elon Musk

Trending News: Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and inspirational posts on his Twitter. The RPG Chairman recently shared a few lessons that everyone can learn from Elon Musk, the richest man in the world currently.

“Some lessons from Elon Musk,” Harsh Goenka tweeted. The industrialist’s post featured six work-life lessons to be learnt from Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is also the new owner of Twitter now. The life lessons included learning from one’s mistakes, hiring problem solvers, and keep pushing to get better among others.

The post has received over 760 likes and started a conversation in the comments section. “He does what his heart says and his brilliant mind also agrees with it. Elon carries with him the dash and the push! He decides. He speaks his mind, right or wrong,” a user wrote.

SEE THE POST HERE:

Another user commented, “He is a God-gifted, very brilliant man , very well respected in the USA and many countries of the world – like our Mukesh Ambani, such types of people are born to help mankind and make our lives more comfortable.”

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Topics




Published Date: December 3, 2022 5:57 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
4 Killed 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP
Next article
Top 5 Indigenously Developed Weapons In Indian Army, Watch List In The Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
51
Previous article
4 Killed 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP
Next article
Top 5 Indigenously Developed Weapons In Indian Army, Watch List In The Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677