Harsh Goenka Shares 7 Resolutions For New Year 2023; Internet Calls It ‘Excellent’

Viral Video, Trends, Reels Today: Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, is quite active on Twitter, where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral. He never stops surprising his social media fans by sharing fascinating facts. Recently, the Industrialist shared a list of lessons that one can learn from Twitter’s new head, Elon Musk. This time, the RPG Group Chairman revealed his New Year’s resolutions.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and wrote, ” NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: 1. See failure as a beginning 2. Never stop learning 3. Teach others what you know 4. Practice humility 5. Respect constructive criticism 6. Take initiative 7. Love what you do.”

The tweet has gone viral with over 26.1k views and over 500 likes. As always, netizens loved the Chairman’s tweet.

CHECK HARSH GOENKA VIRAL TWEET HERE

The tweet has received several reactions from Netizens.”Excellent advice. Retweeting with your kind permission,” wrote on user. “Hope you got this approved by your wife!!,” added another user. “Sure I do sir. Thank you🙏. Happy new year, sir and wishing you good health, wealth and happiness 😇😇,” expressed the third user. “8. Leave Office behind when leaving Office 9 Listen & respect Advises of Guru Harshanand:s,” commented a fourth user. A fifth user wrote, “Quite inspiring. Wish you a Very Happy New Year 2023 sir. 💐🙏💥🎉💫🎊.”

Happy New Year 2023. What’s your resolution?



