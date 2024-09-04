Home

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List of 67 Candidates; CM Saini To Contest From Ladwa

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP has released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Ladwa, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt., Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

BJP releases its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Ladwa, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt., Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

Phogat, Punia Meet Rahul; Likely To Contest Haryana Polls

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday with sources saying they are likely to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls on the party’s ticket.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle. Asked whether Phogat and Punia could contest on a Congress ticket, AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said there is a possibility and it would become clear by Thursday or Friday.

Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found over weight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Congress- AAP Alliance In Haryana?

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides. Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday. Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

