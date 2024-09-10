NationalPolitics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 2nd list of candidates; Pradeep Sangwan to contest from Baroda

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP has released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively. The second list, was notified by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

Pawan Saini To Contest From Naraingarh Seat

The party has fielded Pawan Saini, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat while Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from from Pundri. Yogender Rana has been fielded from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan from Baroda and Capt Yogesh Bairagi from Julana.

Baldev Singh Mangiana will fight the Dabwali seat, Manish Grover has been nominated for Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav for Narnaul, Krishna Kumar for Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary for Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh for Nuh and Naseem Ahmed for Ferozepur Jhirka seat.

Aizaz Khan has been fielded from Punhana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) while Dhanesh Adlakha will contest from Badkhal.

The BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, fielding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets. Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies)




