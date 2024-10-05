Haryana Assembly Polls: What this victory mean for Congress | Explained in 5 points

Haryana Assembly Polls: Several exit polls, including India Today exit polls, on Saturday predicted a massive triumph of the Congress party in the Haryana Assembly polls. The post-election predictions suggest that the Congress party is likely to win anywhere from 50 to 58 seats out of the 90 on offer. Just to be clear, in order to gain a majority, they need at least 45, which means the exit polls are looking promising for Congress. A win in Haryana could be a game-changer for them, as they’re currently leading the pack in just three states.