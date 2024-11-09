NationalPolitics

Haryana bureaucrat arrested for sexually exploiting Dalit worker at gunpoint

Haryana Civil Services officer Kulbhushan Bansal was arrested Sunday following a complaint by a Dalit contractual male worker, who accused him of sexually exploiting him at gunpoint.

Hisar Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Mohan said Bansal was sent to a one-day police remand.

Bansal’s arrest came after a Dalit worker posted at Haryana’s public health department lodged a complaint against him.

The worker accused the officer of making casteist remarks and exploiting him for six months.

Bansal was booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered under the IPC as the incident had taken place six months ago.

The officer, who had been serving as the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate, was suspended on Thursday.

The complainant claimed that the HCS officer had hired him as a peon on a contract.

“He used to call me for massages at his official residence. When he started doing wrong things, I refused several times, but he used to carry a pistol and threaten to sack me.

“Later, I filmed a video of this exploitation as evidence. I stopped going there, deciding to either die or lodge a complaint against him. I am a cardiac patient,” the worker alleged.

According to the complaint, Bansal took massages in the driver’s room at his official residence.





