Haryana CM Announces Gas Cylinder At Rs 500 For Families With Income Upto Rs 1.8 Lakh

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Gas Cylinder At Rs 500 For Families With Income Upto Rs 1.8 Lakh

At an event on Teej, CM Nayab Singh Saini says, “Today, I announce that families with income up to Rs 1,80,000 in Haryana will be get gas cylinder for Rs 500.”



Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a Teej event, announced gas cylinder at Rs 500 for families with income upto Rs 1,80,000. “Today, I announce that families with income up to Rs 1,80,000 in Haryana will be get gas cylinder for Rs 500,” CM Saini said.

He further announced that under the Chief Minister’s Milk Gift Scheme, now 14-18-year-old students will get fortified milk 150 days a year in schools.

“Under the Haryana Matri Shakti Udyam Scheme, now loans up to Rs 5 lakhs will be given. The revolving fund of women of self-help groups will increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Chief Minister has announced to increase the honorarium of Samuh Sakhi of Self Help Group from Rs 150 to Rs 500,” Haryana Chief Minister’s Office said.











