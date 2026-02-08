Home

Surajkund Fair tragedy: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces Rs 1 crore aid for deceased inspectors family; 2 arrested, SIT formed; know key details

The tragedy led to the death of one police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, and left almost 12 people injured.

Images: ANI

What happened at the Surajkund fair in Faridabad?

Haryana govt. announces compensation for victim’s family

What action did the police take after Surajkund fair mishappening?

The collapse of the ‘tsunami’ ride at the Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana’s Faridabad raised serious questions about the management. The incident happened on Saturday evening, i.e., February 7. The tragedy led to the death of one police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, and left almost 12 people injured. The incident has prompted the government of Haryana to take action, which includes giving compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the victim’s family and making necessary arrests.The mishappening took place as the ‘tsunami’ ride suddenly collapsed. This led to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad as he made efforts to rescue the stuck people. Alongside, almost 12 individuals were left injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital. The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini mentioned having reviewed the situation. In addition, the officials stated that many have already been discharged from the hospitals. As a result, all the swings were shut down from the fair. CM said, “I have personally taken stock of the treatment being offered to the injured. So far, four of the eight injured admitted to Supreme Hospital have been discharged, while four others were discharged after treatment at BK Civil Hospital”, as reported by IANS.The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the victim’s family will be given a compensation of Rs. 1 crore. In addition, the state government will provide a job to an eligible family member.The Haryana Police have now registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. the case has been registered against the operator of the ride. The main accused is named Mohammad Shakir. He owns the Himachal Fun Care Company and was responsible fort the installation of the swing. The second accused in the case is named Nitesh. The police have arrested Mohammad shakir and Nitesh and a Special Investigation team (SIT) has also been developed to look into the matter closely.