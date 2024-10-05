Home

News

Exit Polls 2024: Haryana goes to Congress, hung house in Jammu and Kashmir, says poll of polls

The counting of votes will be conducted and the final results will be announced on October 8.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: With the culmination of the Assembly Elections for Haryana on Saturday, 05 October 2024, the polling agencies went all guns blazing for the Exit Polls, striving to get their facts and figures as accurate as possible.

In a broader perspective, the prediction is going in favour of Congress in Haryana as the party is deemed to win about 52-55 seats in the 90-member assembly. In Haryana, the majority mark is 46. Thus denying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a third straight term.

As for the former state and current Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir, the pollsters have predicted a hung house with Congress-National Conference alliance bagging the highest number seats in the 90 seat house.

The counting of votes will be conducted and the final results will be announced on October 8.

Haryana

Congress is predicted to win 44-54 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and secure a clear majority, says Dainik Bhaskar. The BJP is predicted to get 19-29 seats.

Republic-Matrize has given 55-62 seats to Congress and 18-24 seats to BJP. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is likely to get 0-3 seats while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may get 3-6 seats and others may get 2-5 seats.

The India Today-C Voter is giving 50-58 seats to Congress and 20-28 seats to the BJP and 10-16 seats to others.

Jammu and Kashmir

Exit Polls conducted by different agencies in Jammu and Kashmir say that the National Conference-Congress alliance will emerge the largest bloc but not be able to secure or go past the majority mark of 46 in the 90-members house.

BJP gets 23-27 seats as per India Today-C Voter survey, National Conference-Congress alliance will get 40-48 seats, PDP gets 6-12 seats, and others get 6-11 seats.

Axis My India has given 35-45 seats to NC-Congress alliance and 24-34 seats to the BJP. PDP is likely to win 4-6 seats while others, including independents, are predicted to win 8-27 seats.

Peoples Pulse gives 13-15 seats to Congress, 23-27 to the BJP, 33-35 to NC, 7-11 to PDP, and 4-5 seats to others.











