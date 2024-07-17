NationalPolitics

Haryana Government Announces 10 Percent Reservation for Agniveers in These Jobs  

Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden, besides other incentives like relaxation of age.

At a press conference, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers.

“We have made this provision,” Saini said.

The chief minister said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be made.

“However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years,” Saini added.







