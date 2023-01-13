Haryana Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 21

In a similar manner, all primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 14 amid the cold wave conditions prevailing in the state, according to a government notification. Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. “In view of continuing extreme cold wave conditions in Jharkhand, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from KG to class 5 will remain suspended till January 14,” the notification added.

Weather Update

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received light rains with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits on Friday, the Meteorological department said, reported news agency PTI. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 9.5 deg C, Karnal 10.6 deg C, Rohtak 11.2 deg C and Ambala 11.3 deg C, according to the MeT department. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 deg C, Ludhiana 9.5 deg C, Faridkot 10 deg C and 10.2 deg C each in Pathankot and Mohali. Amritsar and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 7.5 deg C each. Meanwhile, in Haryana, 6.2 deg C was recorded in Hisar and Sirsa’s minimum temperature settled at 7.5 deg C. According to the MeT department here, light rain occurred at isolated places in the two states on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)