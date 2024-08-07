NationalPolitics

Haryana Govt Suspends Internet And SMS Services In Sirsa District Till This Date

A large number of followers on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the SP, demanding that a zero FIR be filed and sent to the Dabwali police station.

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government on Wednesday suspended the mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Sirsa district till 8th August following the death of religious leader Bahadur Chand Vakil. “There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Sirsa. And whereas, there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Sirsa on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours,” the order by Haryana Government read.

The controversy over the death of Bahadur Chand Vakil, the head of Dera Jagmalwali, has intensified on Wednesday. After Sirsa, dera followers in Fatehabad are also calling his death a conspiracy and accusing Virender Singh Dhillon, who has stepped forward to lead, of orchestrating the murder.

A large number of followers on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the SP, demanding that a zero FIR be filed and sent to the Dabwali police station. They have also demanded a CBI probe into the death of dera chief.





