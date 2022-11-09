Haryana Panchayat Chunav 2022: Voting Begins for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samitis in 9 Districts Amid Public Holiday

Haryana Panchayat Polls LIVE: This is the first time that voting for panch, sarpanch and members of panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be held on different days.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Haryana panchayat elections. (PTI photo)

Haryana Panchayat Polls LIVE: Voting for electing 158 members of zila parishad and 1,244 members of panchayat samitis has begun from 7am to 6pm in nine districts of Haryana on Wednesday. The panchayat chunav polls are being held in Ambala, Charkhi-Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat districts. As per the State Election Commission (SEC), there are total 5,963 polling stations in 57 blocks of these nine districts out of which 976 have been declared as sensitive and 1,023 as hypersensitive. This is the first time that voting for panch, sarpanch and members of panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be held on different days. The voting is being done with the electronics voting machines and the results of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared after the completion of all three phases.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON HARYANA PANCHAYAT POLLS HERE:













