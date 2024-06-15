Home

Haryana, Punjab Continue To Reel Under Blistering Heat; Monsoon Progresses In THESE States

Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states, also witnessed severe heat.

Heatwave And Monsoon: Heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana continued on Saturday, 15 June 2024 with no respite as Abohar in Fazilka district recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Punjab experienced intense heat, with Gurdaspur reaching a peak of 46.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot recorded highs of 44.4, 44.3, 45.1, and 45.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital of two states, also witnessed severe heat with the maximum temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius, as recorded by the Meteorological Department.

In the neighboring state of Haryana, Nuh experienced a peak temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Rohtak and Sirsa endured high temperatures of 45.3 and 45.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal also faced intense heat, recording maximum temperatures of 44.6, 44.7, and 43.5 degrees Celsius. Moreover, Gurugram and Faridabad were not spared from the scorching conditions, marking maximum temperatures of 44.1 and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Progression Of Monsoon In These States

As the Southwest Monsoon progresses, conditions are now conducive for its further spread into more areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday, 15 June 2024.

Over the next four to five days, the monsoon is expected to extend over additional regions of Gangetic West Bengal, the rest of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Bihar, as per IMD forecasts.

Rainfall With Thunderstorms

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) is expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar over the next four days. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase thereafter as monsoon progresses.











