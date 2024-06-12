Haryana, Punjab Continue To Reel Under Severe Heatwave

Home

Haryana, Punjab Continue To Reel Under Heatwave, Nuh Records 46.8 Degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius.

(ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Haryana, Punjab Heatwave: The northwestern states of Haryana and Punjab are continually reeling under severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, Nuh recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed scorching heat as it recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local MeT department in Chandigarh.

Haryana Heatwave

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Sirsa, which recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and Hisar 45.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said adding that Gurugram and Faridabad saw maximum temperatures of 44.9 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rohtak recorded a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius, Ambala 44.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Yellow Alert For Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Haryana from June 9 to 14, indicating that Gurugram will experience a heatwave for more than six days beginning Monday, June 10, 2024.

Westerly winds are bringing hot conditions back to the region, said an IMD official.

Heatwave In Punjab

In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar reeled under intense heat at 46 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur recorded identical maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each.

Jharkhand Orders Closure Of Schools

All schools in Jharkhand have been ordered to be closed till 15 June due to extreme heatwave conditions in the state as most parts of the state experienced temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the Palamu region reached over 45 degrees Celsius. The order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department read, “Due to extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of Government, non-government, aided/non-aided including minority and all private school in the state shall remain closed from June 12 to June 15”.











