Haryana Schools Close For Summer Vacations With Effect From Today

The Directorate of School Education issued an order in this regard.

(ANI Photo)

Haryana Schools: Given the prevailing hot weather, the Haryana government on Monday, May 27 announced advancing summer vacations in state-run and private schools to Tuesday, May 28.

The Directorate of School Education issued an order according to which all schools in the state will observe summer holidays from Tuesday, May 28 to June 30.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of schools from June 1 to 30.

However, in view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the state, it has been decided to declare summer holidays from Tuesday, official sources said.

During the past few days, most places in Haryana have witnessed severe heat, with maximum temperatures hovering in the 44-46 degrees Celsius range.

The Directorate of School Education has ordered all district education officers, elementary education officers, block education officers and block elementary education officers to ensure that its orders are followed.

(With PTI inputs)




