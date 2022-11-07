Haryana Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut On These Dates Due To Panchayat Elections

The second phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana is scheduled to be held in nine districts on November 9 and 12, 2022.

Haryana Schools Latest News: In view of the Panchayat polls, schools and colleges in several districts of Haryana will remain closed on November 9 and November 12, 2022. The second phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana is scheduled to be held in nine districts on November 9 and 12, 2022. In a social media post, The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department said, “For elections to the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat (except village Sambhalkha of Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district) on 9th November and 12th November, 2022 Will be a public holiday.”

“State government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions will also observe a public holiday, so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote,” the post added.

The voting for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be conducted on November 22. The election results for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be declared on November 27. The voting for Sarpanch will be held on November 25, 2022.



