Monday, November 14, 2022
National

Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Emerge Victorius

live

Highlights VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates (Credits: PKL)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan whereas Gujarat Giants will meet Haryana Steelers in the second match.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78: Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors by 43-27.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 79: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants by 33-32.

Check out match updates here:




  • 9:38 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants by 33-32.



  • 9:27 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: This match is going to the wire. Long Live Kabaddi and matches like these. GUJ 29-29 HAR (15″) Second Half



  • 9:16 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Gujarat Giants are crawling their way back into the game. They are infact in the lead. GUJ 26-25 HAR (9″) Second half.



  • 9:08 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Gujarat Giants 19-22 Haryana Steelers (3″) Second Half.



  • 9:04 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Second half begin as Haryana Steelers swell their lead to 6. GUJ 16-22 HAR (2″) Second Half.



  • 8:57 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Haryana Steelers lead Gujarat Giants by 21-16 at first half.



  • 8:55 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: Both these teams are not letting the other one get too ahead in the game. HAR 19-16 GUJ (18″) First Half



  • 8:44 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO PKL: 8 minutes in this game and the coaches from both sides have started to get startle. GUJ 11-7 HAR (9″) First Half







Published Date: November 14, 2022 10:25 PM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 10:27 PM IST





