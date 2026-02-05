Home

Has India stopped buying Russian Oil completely? Modi government gives to BIG update, declines to back…

US President Donald Trump, while announcing the trade deal between India and the United States, claimed that India will stop importing oil from Russia. But despite the US’ announcement, India has clearly indicated that it will take decisions solely based on its energy requirements. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, while addressing the Lok Sabha, said that ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion Indians is a top priority, and diversifying energy sources is part of this strategy in a changing global scenario. It is important to note that Goyal did not mention stopping oil purchases from any particular country. As per a Dainik Jagran report quoting diplomatic sources, India is continuing oil purchases from Russia, and several major deals were concluded even last week. The sources further added that in terms of total volume, imports of Russian oil are likely to be lower than earlier.Experts are of the opinion that buyer-seller relationships in the international crude oil market do not change suddenly, and it would be a huge challenge for India to completely replace Russian oil with supplies from Venezuela or the US.To recall, President Donald Trump, while announcing a trade deal with India, stated that India would stop buying oil from Russia and instead purchase it from the US and possibly Venezuela. However, the Indian government has not confirmed this claim.The Kremlin had earlier also confirmed that it has not received any official information from India about stopping oil purchases from Russia. However, it is important to note that India is reducing imports of Russian oil, but there is no question of a complete halt. In December 2025, India imported 1.38 million barrels per day of oil from Russia, accounting for 27.4 percent of its total imports. However, this was the lowest volume of Russian oil imports since January 2023. The figure may decline further in January 2026. Despite the imposition of an additional 25% duty in July 2025 on India for purchasing Russian oil, India did not stop buying oil from its traditional ally.