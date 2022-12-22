Have A Hawk Eye? Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo In 10 Seconds

The challenge is to find a leopard, who is perfectly camouflaged in the image in just 10 seconds.

Viral Optical Illusion: Generally, panting and sketches are popular forms of optical illusion however there are other great ways to capture the attention of the audience. One such is by finding hidden component camouflaged in a picture so well that it becomes almost impossible for them to figure out where it is.

Recently, such a picture was shot by wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi that serves as an optical illusion as a leopard was hidden in it.

The challenge is to find a leopard, who is perfectly camouflaged in the image in just 10 seconds.

This challenge is a test of your observation skills, and the relatively short time given will prove how sharp your skills are.

Look,

Look carefully at the image, are you able to spot the leopard?

Hurry up; time is almost over.

okay, time is up

You weren’t able to find the leopard? here is the solution

The leopard can be spotted in the centre of the image among the rubble and mud. The leopard’s colour is so similar to surrounding it was in that it made almost impossible for the people to spot it.

The picture went viral after it was posted by an account named ‘Fascinating’. It was captioned, “There’s a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it?” Since then, many have been trying their luck to figure out the location of the leopard. Most people found it quite challenging as the picture looks like it only features soil and a tree bark.



