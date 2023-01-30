Have Exposure Of $70 Billion To Adani Group, Keeping Close Eye On Developments: PNB

Home

Have Exposure Of $70 Billion To Adani Group, Keeping Close Eye On Developments: Punjab National Bank

After US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research flagged concerns about Adani Group’s debt levels and the use of tax havens, Adani Group has said that it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

New Delhi: The managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Punjab National Bank, Atul Kumar Goel, on Monday said that the state-run lender has a total exposure of 70 billion rupees ($859.30 million) to Adani Group, but there is currently no worry pertaining to those accounts.

“Out of 70 billion rupees, around 25 billion rupees is related to Adani’s airport business,” PNB CEO Atul Kumar Goel told reporters at a virtual press conference after the company’s quarterly results. “Whatever the exposure we are having is backed by cash flow,” he added.

Goel also said the bank is keeping a “close eye” on the developments pertaining to the news flow around Hindenburg’s research report adding that the bank has not given any loan to the Adani Group by pledging shares.

Punjab National Bank reported a 44 per cent drop in net profit for the October-December quarter due to rising provisions for bad loans. However, the lender’s asset quality improved, with gross non-performing asset ratio improving to 9.76 per cent as of end-December, compared with 10.48 per cent at the end of the prior quarter.

Punjab National Bank’s net NPA ratio was at 3.30 as of the end of December. CEO Goel said the bank is targeting a gross NPA ratio of around 9 per cent and net NPA ratio of 3 per cent by March-end. The bank is targeting credit growth of 12-13 per cent and deposit growth of 8-9 per cent for 2022-23.



