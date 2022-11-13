A tranquil retreat, a sight for sore eyes, a day at Khecheopalri is worth all the time. Here is another reason to book tickets for Sikkim and explore the unheard bounties of this serene location in India.

Have You Visited The Lake Of Many Legends, Khecheopalri, In Sikkim Yet? (Image: Taken via Instagram/@sikkim.tourism)

Khecheopalri Lake: A gateway to the Himalayas, Sikkim is a land of beautiful meadows, scrumptious cuisine, many monasteries, crystal lakes and arresting views. One of the smallest states nestled in the northeastern part of India, it is bestowed with a never seen like before beauty. Speaking of its alluring lakes, there one such lake in Sikkim that has a few age old legends under its ripples. Khecheopalri Lake is a rather offbeat destination snuggled in the valleys of Sikkim.

A tranquil retreat, a sight for sore eyes, a day at Khecheopalri is worth all the time. A nature’s bounty, it is believed to be a sacred grove amongst the locals but is also considered a s a part of Buddhist religious pilgrimage. The lake get is name from the nearby village of Khecheopalri.

A lake that fulfills wishes

While the lake forms for an important stop in the the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit, it is also believed to be as important for Hindu as people believe that wishes are filled here. Also its water is said to have healing powers!

According to legends, not even a single leaf floats on the water if this pristine lake. But how is that possible, you ask? Well, popular beliefs says that even if a stary leaf floats on water, birds complete the legend by picking them and fling away with it. But whether its true or not, we are not sure.

Well this is not all, another legend goes by the lake too. Some people say that from a vantage point that lake appears like a footprint. Locals tend to believe that the footprints remble that of Goddes TaraJetsun Dolma while some say it is of Lord Shiva.

Another interesting story around the lake build up to Nag Panchami. People flock to the place to offer prayers as they believe that Lord Shiva meditated in the nearby Dupukney Cave.

A Day Around Khecheopalri Lake

Trekking is one of the most important activities here. There are short forest routes to get here, en route you can sightsee rare flora and fauna. While here, you can enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature and simply relax. Khecheopalri Lake is also located only 24 km from Pemayangtse Monastery and is a must visit place.

Kanchenjunga Waterfalls

Falls are around seventeen kilometers from the lake. It is the tallest waterfall in Pelling region and may be one of the most scenic you can find in Sikkim

Khecheopalri Village

Maybe take a break and rejuvenate in the laid back village of Khecheopalri from where the lake gets its name. Sip cups of tea or coffee and enjoy a refreshing breath here.

Tashi Choling Monastery

It is an extremely tranquil, calm Buddhist monastery and important Buddhist center among the local people. One will also find captivating views from the Monastery.

Rabdentse Ruin Pelling

Rabdentse Ruins is the archeological site that tells Sikkim’s story of glory. Until 1814 A.D, it was the second capital of Sikkim, established by the Chogyal II. Later on, after the Nepalese invasion in the 18th century, the palace and the monastery complex was destructed and turned into ruins. The place is a must see for the history-enthusiasts who want to dig into the state’s past in between the spectacular view of Kanchenjunga peak and the gushing river flowing through the foothills.

Did you just get another reason to explore the serene bounties of Sikkim?



