Having A Bad Day? Watch This Incredible Video Of Dolphin’s Leap Amid Rainbow Backdrop News
A video of dolphin taking a dive in the picturesque backdrop of rainbow has gone viral on social media.
Work. Sleep. Eat. Repeat. Many of us are stuck in this monotonous cycle. Social media plays a major role to keep us distracted from our mundane schedule. Animal videos always make our smile and divert our minds from the problems in our lives. So if you are having a bad day and want a break from your busy schedule, then this stunning video of dolphin is just the treat you want.
A video of dolphin taking a dive in the picturesque backdrop of rainbow has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Twitter, was apparently shot by photographer Jaimen Hudson off the coast of Western Australia.
Dolphin jumping over a rainbow
📹@jaimenhudson pic.twitter.com/SOyv9jwTWi
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 2, 2023
What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments section below!
Published Date: January 7, 2023 11:45 AM IST
