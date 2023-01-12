National

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in

As per the HBSE timetable 2023, the Haryana board exams 2023 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The exam will be held in single shift.

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE on Thursday released the Date Sheet 2023 for class 10 and class 12 timetables. According to the date sheet, HBSE Board exams 2023 will begin on February 27, 2023, for both Class 10th and 12th boards.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check and download the HBSE Date Sheet 2023 on the official website–bseh.org.in or via the detailed table mentioned below.

HBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

Dates Subjects
27th February 2023 Punjabi/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)/ Sanskrit Grammar
28th February 2023 Hindi
3rd March 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music (Hindustani)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance/ Sanskrit Literature
6th March 2023 English
13th March 2023 Mathematics
18th March 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Patient Care Assistant
20th March 2023 Science
25th March 2023 Social Science

HBSE Date Sheet 2023 12th

Dates Subjects
27th February 2023 Computer Science/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)
1st March 2023 Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Desing/ Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi and English/ Sanskrit Grammar Part-2
2nd March 2023 Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration
3rd March 2023 Agriculture/ Philosophy
4th March 2023 Hindi (Core/ Elective)
7th March 2023 Punjabi
9th March 2023 Home Science
10th March 2023 Physics/ Economics
13th March 2023 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Grammar Part-1
14th March 2023 Political Science
15th March 2023 English (Core/ Elective)
16th March 2023 Physical Education
17th March 2023 Sociology/ Entrepreneurship
18th March 2023 Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology
21st March 2023 Mathematics
22nd March 2023 Geography
24th March 2023 Music Hindustani/ Business Studies
27th March 2023 Fine Arts/ Sanskrit Literature Veda Theory
28th March 2023 History/ Biology

Published Date: January 12, 2023 6:53 PM IST





