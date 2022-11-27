HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now at bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will end the application process for the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2023 tomorrow, Nove

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will end the application process for the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2023 tomorrow, November 28, 2022. Eligible and Interested students can fill up the Haryana Board exam 2023 application form by visiting the Board’s website at www.bseh.org.in. Students can also apply for the Haryana Board Class 10th, and 12th Exam 2023 by paying a late fee of Rs 300 between November 29 to December 5, 2022. Meanwhile, the students applying between December 6 to December 12 will have to pay Rs 1000 as a late fee.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: November 28, 2022

Official Website: www.bseh.org.in

Last date to apply(with a late fee of Rs 300): November 29 to December 5, 2022

Last date to apply(with a late fee of Rs 1000): December 6 to December 12, 2022

Haryana Board Exam 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in .

. Look for the registration link.

Register yourself. Enter the required details to register.

Now Log in again to the account using the system-generated Id and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the announcement, for the regular candidates of secondary/pre-middle examination, the examination fee is Rs 700, the migration fee is Rs 50, and Rs 100 for the practical subject(s). The fee for Class 12 students includes the exam fee of Rs 850, a migration fee of Rs 100, and practical fee of Rs 100

Topics



