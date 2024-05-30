HDFC Credila Education Loan Live on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets augments its education loan offerings through a partnership with HDFC Cedilla. This collaboration signifies a significant step in providing lending solutions tailored to the unique needs of students and their families, amplifying the choices available to them.

Quality Education with Affordable Financing: HDFC Credila Joins Hands with Bajaj Markets

A pioneer in the field, HDFC Credila brings its expertise and a diverse range of education loan products to Bajaj Markets, fostering convenient access to financing solutions for international academic pursuits.

With HDFC Credila Education Loan now available on Bajaj Markets, students can gain access to a maximum loan amount of Rs. 75 Lakhs for unsecured loans, with no upper limit on secured loans. The competitive interest rates, starting at 10.25% per annum, ensure affordability, making quality education within reach.

Individuals can reap the benefit of a flexible repayment tenure, extending up to 15 years. The eligibility of the applicant is determined on the basis of their academic acheivements, chosen institute/course/country and their co-borrowers financial profile. The digital application journey, coupled with faster disbursal ensures a seamless borrowing experience.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The introduction of HDFC Credila Education Loan on Bajaj Markets marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive financial solutions for educational pursuits. Bajaj Markets reinforces its commitment to variety, transparency, and convenience, reflecting its role as a trusted platform for comparing and applying for loans.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.